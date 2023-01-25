Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.

Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They said at some point gunshots were fired and an officer was hit. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect. He was described as a 33-year-old man being held on suspicion of domestic assault, threats of violence and attempted murder. He has two previous convictions for misdemeanor domestic assault, according to records.

Residents were evacuated and waited in buses nearby for at least several hours as police worked to secure the roughly 4-acre property and make the arrest. They were let back into their homes at just before 3 a.m.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The officer was taken to the hospital and they should recover. At last check, WCCO learned the officer's vital signs are steady, not changing much and the injuries required surgery. Police said the officer was in surgery at 1:45 a.m.

It's unclear how many times the officer was shot, where the bullet or bullets struck the officer's body, what the surgery this morning entailed, or if that surgery has wrapped up.

According to Lakewood Hills Apartments website, the property is a part of the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Program where property owners and tenants have to complete several phases of training before becoming a member. The program aims to prevent crime and drug activity from happening on the property.