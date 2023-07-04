Cost of a cookout: What does a 4th of July meal cost you in 2023?

How much is it going to cost to host a cookout this Fourth of July?

How much is it going to cost to host a cookout this Fourth of July?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether you're getting items to dip or to flip, you'll feel the high cost of the cookout.

Alison Gahlon came to Sentyrz Market in northeast Minneapolis to get items for a family shrimp boil she's hosting Tuesday.

"I try to not even think about the cost at this point [laughs]!" Gahlon said. "I mean, it's expensive, but food of all things I think probably I feel the least bad about paying a lot for."

Families will pay an average of $67.73 to host an Independence Day cookout with 10 people, according to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey.

That bill is down 3% from 2022, but still about 14% higher than prices were just two years ago.

Walter Sentyrz is the owner of Sentyrz Market.

"We're trying to get people to come in and think about saving a dollar for the Fourth of July, and at the same time give them a great value," said Walter Sentyrz, owner of Sentyrz Market.

He says the size of his business helps him keep costs down on both liquor and food. Their meat department has seen the most traffic this holiday.

"A guy just ordered this morning 40 pounds of Polish sausage," said Sentyrz meat manager Eric Larson.

He says prices are down on a lot of their meat from last year.

"Right now I would say a boneless skinless breast at $1.79 a pound is my best deal, and the wings at $1.69," he said, compared to wings being more than $4 a pound last year.

Alcohol overall is up this year. Beer and hard seltzers are 6% more this year compared to last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.