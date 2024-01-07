What lack of snow means for the Loppet Cup

Loppet Cup will go on with help from snow makers

Loppet Cup will go on with help from snow makers

Loppet Cup will go on with help from snow makers

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow guns are the only way that skiing is possible at Theodore Wirth Park.

"We've been running the guns as frequently as we can to make snow," said Claire Wilson, Executive Director for the Loppet Foundation.

It's been that kind of year in the Twin Cities. Ask just about anyone.

"Pathetic a little bit," said Maya Swope from Minneapolis.

"We were here once before on Christmas Eve and it was like about 51 degrees, and it was subpar," said Adam Petras from Minneapolis.

So far this year, the Twin Cities has seen just over five inches of snow. That number should be closer to 21 inches.

MORE NEWS: Steeplechase Ski Hill makes triumphant return, despite challenging winter conditions

Last year at this time, we had 48 inches of snow.

"Incessantly. Do I watch the forecast? Yes, I'm basically a meteorologist," Wilson said.

Wilson said she never thought snow would be an issue, ahead of the big Loppet Cup coming in February.

"I am nervous," Wilson said. "This is the first time in memory that it's both been a problem to make snow and that we haven't had the snow."

Typically, our cold climate allows for about 7 kilometers of man-made snow at Theo Wirth Park. This year, our warm temps have kept that at just 1.5 kilometers.

Even with this "worst case scenario," the show will have to go on, with some help from the snow guns, if need be.

Thankfully there's at least some hope on the horizon, with snow in the forecast this week.

"That would be wonderful. I don't think I've ever been as excited about a few inches of snow in my life," Wilson said.

"Music to our ears," Petras said.

"I really hope that's coming," Swope said.