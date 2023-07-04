What is good boating and boat launch etiquette? Here are some tips and guidelines

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a state filled with thousands of lakes, it's a good idea to understand the importance of respectful boating.

First off, these are merely tips and guidelines on etiquette. If you're serious about boating, it's also crucial to learn the rules, regulations, and laws for the specific body of water you're boating on. A boating safety course is also highly recommended.

RELATED: 1 gravely hurt, 1 arrested after road rage incident at Hudson boat launch

Let's take a look at some boating etiquette tips with the help of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

Boat launch

Even before entering the water, good boating etiquette starts at the boat launch. Boaters say ramps in and out of the water are places where manners and good citizenship rule, especially during busy holiday weekends.

One of the more important things is to have your boat ready before you get on the ramp. Otherwise, you might delay fellow boaters who are waiting to launch. Your time on the boat ramp should be no more than a few minutes.

If the boat launch is busy, the line for launching and loading watercraft is based on the vehicles on land – not the boats in the water.

While in the water

Here are some of the more important etiquette guidelines, according to the DNR:

Own your wake and avoid throwing big waves at other boaters, swimmers or shoreline owners.

Keep your music at a respectful level.

The water is not a place to dump garbage.

Follow speed and shoreline limits.

At the fuel dock, do your refueling and get out of the way. If you need supplies or anything else, relocate your boat.

Be polite! When passing another boat, give them a wave. Boating is about fun.

Don't drink and boat.

Cleaning your boat

Make sure to clean off your boat, trailer and other equipment before leaving.

"It's illegal to transport prohibited invasive plants or animals, whether dead or alive," the DNR said.

The DNR recommends drying everything before entering another body of water.

Again, these are just some notable tips and guidelines for boating etiquette, please learn more about boating rules and regulations on the Minnesota DNR website.