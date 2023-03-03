Wet, snowy winter cures drought conditions in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- This wet, snowy winter has been enough to finally cure the drought conditions in the Twin Cities.

It's the sixth snowiest winter on record, with more than 30 inches above normal so far, and the second wettest meteorological winter on record.

All that water is good news for farmers, gardeners and, of course, people who enjoy winter sports.

"I love winter," said Elsa Keeler of Shoreview. "I know that's not a popular thing to say in March, but I love winter, I love snow, and this gives me a chance to be outside."

Since losing her leg to cancer, Keeler has looked for a way to get back to cross-country skiing.

She found it with Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute's adaptive sports program. About a dozen skiers in the program enjoyed themselves Thursday evening at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

"We've been really lucky with the snow this year not having to cancel the program once because of the weather," said Daniel Edmondson, an adaptive sports specialist with Courage Kenny.

Climatologists might love the snow as much as the skiers.

"Technically the drought is over for the Twin Cities," said Pete Boulay with the DNR.

Boulay says without much deep frost, water's been able to get into the ground, which could be good news for your lawn.

All that snow waiting to melt also leaves us more at risk for spring flooding.

"If we get really warm and thunderstorms come early and we have five inches of water sitting there to melt, and then we add more on top of that, it's just like getting a big rain," said Boulay.

Boulay says it's still too early to know when spring will get here.