Twin Cities has sixth snowiest winter so far, NWS reports

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've felt like there's been a lot of snow this winter, you're not wrong.

The National Weather Service says it has been the sixth snowiest winter on record for the Twin Cities. Over 70 inches of snow has fallen so far in the metro.

The normal snowfall in the Twin Cities for the entire winter season is 55.4 inches, NWS says.

St. Cloud also experienced its second snowiest season with 64.8 inches.

Those numbers could still go up as the snow season isn't quite over yet -- there's a possibility of a wintry mix bringing snow Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Additionally, drought conditions have improved due to above-average precipitation.