Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Twin Cities has sixth snowiest winter so far, NWS reports

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 2, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've felt like there's been a lot of snow this winter, you're not wrong. 

The National Weather Service says it has been the sixth snowiest winter on record for the Twin Cities. Over 70 inches of snow has fallen so far in the metro.

The normal snowfall in the Twin Cities for the entire winter season is 55.4 inches, NWS says.

St. Cloud also experienced its second snowiest season with 64.8 inches.

Those numbers could still go up as the snow season isn't quite over yet -- there's a possibility of a wintry mix bringing snow Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Additionally, drought conditions have improved due to above-average precipitation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 3:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.