Buddy Holly wins best in show at Westminster dog show

Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, was awarded the prestigious best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night, beating out the other six canine finalists and their handlers.

PBGVs, as they're known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country, according to recent American Kennel Club rankings.

Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group competes at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

"I never thought a PBGV would do this," handler and co-owner Janice Hayes said. "Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog."

Buddy Holly — so named because "he's a buddy," breeder Gavin Robertson explained — has also lived and competed in his native United Kingdom, and in Ireland and Australia.

If Buddy Holly was feeling the pressure, he didn't let it show. Instead, he seemed more concerned late Tuesday afternoon with playing with his people and rejecting the notion of a nap in his crate.

About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds and varieties vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.

"He just screams PBGV," Hayes said. "They're just very independent but very charming and just silly. Their goal is to make you laugh every day."

Originally from France, the small hounds were traditionally rabbit-hunters.

Rummie, the Pekingese wins first place in the Toy Group at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Other finalists included Rummie the Pekingese, who was aiming to bring home the third trophy in 11 years for his small-but-regal breed. Winston the French bulldog was gunning for the title after coming oh-so-close last year.

An Australian shepherd named Ribbon, an English setter called Cider, a giant schnauzer named Monty and an American Staffordshire terrier called Trouble were all in the pack of contenders that came up just short.

Ribbon, the Australian Shepherd, winner of the Herding Group, competes at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on May 08, 2023 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Ribbon is "like the fun girl at the party," handler Jessica Plourde said. Rummie is "true to Pekingese type, lots of carriage, presence - everything in one, here," said owner and breeder David Fitzpatrick, who guided Pekes Malachy and Wasabi to Westminster wins in 2012 and 2021, respectively.

Winston came in second at Westminster last year and went on to win last fall's National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. Now he's representing the most prevalent dog breed in the United States, as of rankings released in March.

Winston, the French Bulldog, winner of the Non-Sporting Group, competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

He "just steals your heart," handler and co-owner Perry Payson said after Winston's spirited semifinal turn, which included an impromptu leap into a decorative box in the middle of the ring.

Each Westminster finalist first had bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its "group," such as toy dogs or hounds. Among the breeds up for semifinal group judging Tuesday night was the newly eligible bracco Italiano, won by a dog co-owned by country music star Tim McGraw.

Cider the English Setter, Wins the Sporting Group competition at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on May 9, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Besides the chosen finalists, there were other fan favorites, too.

There was the bloodhound that bowed deeply before a judge, the golden retriever cheered by the breed's many fans, and the spunky German shorthaired pointer that did a few leaps before its lap around the ring. Spectators applauded 10-year-old handler Audra Maes and her shiba inu and breeder/owner/handler Alexandria Mitchell and her Ibizan hound. They made the judge's first cut, an accomplishment at a show where many exhibitors handle other people's dogs as a career.

The Westminster show was held this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.