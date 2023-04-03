Tracks where train derailed in western Minnesota return to service

RAYMOND, Minn. -- Officials say the site of a train derailment in western Minnesota returned to service over the weekend.

The derailment occurred Thursday in Raymond, Minnesota. Nearly two dozen cars left the tracks, and some of them caught fire. Nearby residents were evacuated for several hours.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the first post-derailment train travel occurred on the tracks Saturday morning. Full cleanup of the site will take several more days, though the sheriff's office noted BNSF Railway found nothing of concern in an air quality survey.

The state is now overseeing the site, though federal officials continue to support the cleanup remotely. The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate.

The sheriff's office said residents and businesses affected by the derailment can call 866-243-4784.

In the wake of the derailment, state lawmakers are considering new rules to make sure all emergency responders are prepared to respond if there is a similar accident in their communities.