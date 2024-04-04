Watch CBS News
West St. Paul Cub Foods evacuated due to bomb threat

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Twin Cities grocery store had to evacuate Thursday evening after it received a bomb threat.

The West St. Paul Police Department says dispatch received a call around 5:40 p.m. reporting a bomb threat at Cub Foods on South Robert Street.

The store was evacuated and temporarily closed to the public. Officers had to call MSP Police and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for the assistance of its bomb detection dogs.

After a sweep of the grocery store and the rest of the strip mall, authorities say they were unable to find anything suspicious.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 8:26 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

