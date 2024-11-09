West Point Glee Club brings rich harmonies to Twin Cities on Veterans Day weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — The famed West Point Glee Club held a free concert on Saturday night at Minneapolis' Westminster Presbyterian Church.

It's one of a series of performances honoring Veterans Day in the Twin Cities this weekend.

It's the kind of entrance you would expect from a military-affiliated group: uniformed, marching in step, disciplined.

That discipline is key to becoming part of this exclusive group.

"There's a little bit of an audition process. You have to have a little bit of musical background," said club member Katherine LaReau.

Like Cavan O'Hara, who sings as part of "The Knightcaps," the club's acapella ensemble. O'Hara's dad drove up from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to videotape the concert.

There's only one member from Minnesota — Lenora McFall of Minnetonka.

"Being a part of the glee club the past three-and-a-half years has been the peak experience at West Point for me," McFall said.

A peak experience also for her parents, Sonya and Brian McFall.

"Choir since grade school, all the way through to Minnetonka Choir, so I think she feels pretty good," said Brian McFall.

The club prides itself on the message it hopes to bring.

"There's something about how we see cadets, in uniform, singing about duty, honor and country, and songs that talk about our history and shared values that can really bring people together," LaReau said.

That message is especially timely, as our nation rallies around our veterans this holiday weekend.

"Better than a recording. It was fabulous," said Marie Goergen, of Eden Prairie.

Saturday night's performance at Westminster was the second of three shows. On Monday, the club will perform at the Minnesota Veterans Home near Fort Snelling.