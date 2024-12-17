Officer shoots man with knife during western Wisconsin "domestic incident," officials say

Adam Fravel to be sentenced in Madeline Kingsbury's death, and more headlines

WEBSTER, Wis. — A western Wisconsin police officer shot a man with a knife during a "domestic incident" on Monday, according to officials.

Multiple officers with the St. Croix Tribal Police Department responded to the 24000 block of Eagle Feather Drive in Webster just before 6 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The department said officers met a man with a knife when they arrived, and one officer shot him.

The man was flown to a hospital in Minnesota, but the department gave no word on his condition. No one else was hurt.

The department said "involved law enforcement officers" are on administrative leave, but did not identify the officers nor say how many were involved. The involved officers were wearing body cameras.

The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Burnett County authorities.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.