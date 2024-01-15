WCCO programming update for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Some changes are affecting WCCO's programming on Monday afternoon.

WCCO will stream the Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast in Minneapolis on CBS News Minnesota in the early afternoon. It's one of the largest celebrations of life for the civil rights icon in the nation.

Winter weather also postponed the Bills-Steelers game on CBS to later this afternoon.

Check below for a complete list of changes.

Programming update:

1 p.m. - MLK Breakfast streaming on CBS News Minnesota

2 p.m. - WCCO News on TV

2:30 p.m. - NFL Today on TV

3:30 p.m. - Bills-Steelers AFC Wild Card game on TV

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. WCCO News streaming on CBS News Minnesota