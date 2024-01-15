How to watch: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast honors MLK, lifts up local students
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday in Minneapolis, a breakfast will honor a pioneer in the Civil Rights Movement and raise money for local students.
It's one of the largest celebrations of life for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the nation.
WCCO's coverage of the MLK Holiday Breakfast starts at 1 p.m. The program will be moderated by University of St. Thomas Professor Dr. Yohuru Williams, with a keynote presentation by activist and author Marley Dias, along with Minnesota-based musical performances.
How to watch
- What: Dr. Martin Luther King Kr. Holiday Breakfast
- Date: Jan. 15, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. CT
- Location: Minneapolis Convention Center
- Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.
