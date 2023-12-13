WCCO, MACV team up for "Winter Salute" at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — Many Minnesota veterans don't have a safe place to call home this holiday season.

That's why hundreds went to Target Field for this year's Winter Salute. It's a place where veterans are welcome, and can find help to improve their lives.

"I keep running into veterans I've seen from 30 years ago. It's incredible," said Corey Burt, a former Marine. He said it's similar to a family reunion.

For many, it's all about the comradery.

"A lot of time we share stories, and here is a great place for that," said Walter Munson, a Navy veteran. "The volunteers are great, the volunteers are absolutely wonderful. Everybody is friendly, everybody is really accommodating."

For others, they are thankful for what the dozens of vendors pass out.

"I got a handmade quilt, an American Flag, brand new socks, some t-shirts, a little bit of everything," said Burt. All [of] these great companies are sitting here donating to us, its wonderful."

The Winter Salute is a time for connecting to resources, and to make sure veterans have a place to live, food to eat, a job or counseling to get them on the right path.

"We know that there are a lot of veterans on the streets right now and in their homes suffering. Suffering different PTSD and traumas, and we want to make a difference. We want to see our vets be the men and women they want to be," said Allan Vanhoever, an Army veteran who helps out with Adult & Teen Challenge.

Even social media sensation Patriotic Kenny was on hand.

"I was excited all night, I had a hard time sleeping because I knew I was coming down here," said Kenny, a Navy veteran.

The TikTok star is using his platform to help veterans. He's giving away a scooter to help another veteran overcome mobility issues.

Today was about a community created to help veterans, and make sure all have a home for the holidays.