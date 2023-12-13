Watch CBS News

WCCO, MAC-V team up for the "Winter Salute"

WCCO and the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans put on an event at Target Field for veterans earlier today. The event provided numerous resources to help with veterans experiencing housing instability. WCCO's Reg Chapman has more.
