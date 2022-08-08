Police called to WCCO building after handgun tossed onto rooftop

MINNEAPOLIS – Police were called to the WCCO-TV building in downtown Minneapolis Sunday evening after someone tossed a handgun onto the rooftop.

Minneapolis Police are on the @WCCO rooftop where a gun was thrown, potentially from the neighboring apartment complex. We saw officers standing on a balcony looking downwards in this direction. pic.twitter.com/twpfWvw4Fc — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 8, 2022

It is not clear what happened at this point, but officers are also at an apartment building next door, standing on a balcony that overlooks WCCO's rooftop.

The gun does appear to have blood on the pistol’s slide. It’s kind of weird to listen to scanner traffic talk about us - and hear officers talk back from our very rooftop.



Thank Gd we are all safe and in no immediate danger. @WCCO @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/7NpEznoOlt — Jonah Kaplan (@JonahPKaplan) August 8, 2022

Check back for more details in this developing story.