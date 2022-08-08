Watch CBS News
Crime

Police called to WCCO building after handgun tossed onto rooftop

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police were called to the WCCO-TV building in downtown Minneapolis Sunday evening after someone tossed a handgun onto the rooftop.  

It is not clear what happened at this point, but officers are also at an apartment building next door, standing on a balcony that overlooks WCCO's rooftop.  

Check back for more details in this developing story.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 8:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

