Police called to WCCO building after handgun tossed onto rooftop
MINNEAPOLIS – Police were called to the WCCO-TV building in downtown Minneapolis Sunday evening after someone tossed a handgun onto the rooftop.
It is not clear what happened at this point, but officers are also at an apartment building next door, standing on a balcony that overlooks WCCO's rooftop.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
