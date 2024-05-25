71-year-old woman charged with reckless driving in crash that injured off-duty Wayzata officer

WAYZATA, Minn. — A 71-year-old woman faces charges in a crash that seriously hurt a Wayzata police officer earlier this month.

Sgt. Dan Lee with the Wayzata Police Department was off-duty on the morning of May 5 when he was hit by an SUV at a crosswalk in St. Michael. The crash happened near County Roach 19 Northeast and Birsch Avenue Northwest, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Lee, 47, was riding his bike at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Late Friday, the Wright County Attorney confirmed to WCCO that the office charged Susan Pospichal with reckless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian. The first charge is a gross misdemeanor, while the latter charge is a misdemeanor. Charging documents are not expected to be available until next week.

Sgt. Dan Lee

Lee has worked with the Wayzata Police Department for 25 years. Currently, he leads the investigations unit.