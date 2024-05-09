Watch CBS News
Wayzata police sergeant hit by SUV while biking in St. Michael

By Stephen Swanson

WAYZATA, Minn. — A Twin Cities police department is doing everything it can to support a fellow officer who was seriously hurt after being struck by a driver during a bike ride.

Wayzata Police Sgt. Dan Lee, 47, was off-duty early Sunday evening when an SUV hit him in a crosswalk in St. Michael near Country Road 19 Northeast and Birsch Avenue Northwest, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Lee was transported to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale and is expected to recover. Colleagues say he's a staple in the community. 

Sgt. Dan Lee

"When something awful like this happens, everybody reaches out and it's a big deal. It affects a lot of people," said Sgt. Brad Schoenherr. "When you know Sgt. Lee and you work with him, you know that this is a guy that really loves his job. I mean it shows. He's a very dedicated officer. This job means everything to him."

Lee has been with the Wayzata Police Department for 25 years. He's had many roles and currently leads the investigations unit. 

The Wright County Attorney's Office is working to determine whether to file criminal charges against the driver, a 71-year-old woman from Buffalo.

