Waterville's Emma Kuball is 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Meet the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way!

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned on the eve of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

Nineteen-year-old Emma Kuball, of Waterville, will serve as a goodwill ambassador for dairy farms and families for the next year.

The first official duty of her reign is pretty cool. She'll sit in a cooler on the fairgrounds Thursday while her likeness is sculpted in butter.