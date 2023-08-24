Watch CBS News
Waterville's Emma Kuball is 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Meet the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way!
Meet the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way! 00:33

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned on the eve of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR: Your complete 2023 guide to getting in, getting around, and getting deals

Emma Kuball Matt Addington/Midwest Dairy

Nineteen-year-old Emma Kuball, of Waterville, will serve as a goodwill ambassador for dairy farms and families for the next year.

The first official duty of her reign is pretty cool. She'll sit in a cooler on the fairgrounds Thursday while her likeness is sculpted in butter.

August 23, 2023

