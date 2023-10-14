Watch CBS News

A homecoming prank takes a hateful turn

A homeowner says he caught teenagers vandalizing his son's car with racist and homophobic slurs. As WCCO's Marielle Mohs reports: That prompted the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown District to pull the plug on homecoming weekend activities.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.