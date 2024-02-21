Water Gremlin sold to Otter Tail Technologies after filing for bankruptcy

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A manufacturing plant at the center of a years-long WCCO investigation has been sold months after filing for bankruptcy.

Otter Lake Technologies, an affiliate of Minnesota-based private investment firm Gardner Standard, announced Wednesday the purchase of "certain U.S. assets of Water Gremlin Company."

WCCO has been reporting on developments at the White Bear Township plant since 2019. It started after the discovery of elevated and excessive emissions of a toxic chemical called TCE.

TIMELINE: Water Gremlin's pollution violations and WCCO's investigation

There are over 90 civil lawsuits from people who live nearby that accuse Water Gremlin of causing cancer, chronic illness and wrongful death.

When the manufacturing plant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it noted that the accusations prompted the company to file.

With the purchase, Otter Lake Technologies says it is not responsible for any claims against Water Gremlin and that it did not assume Water Gremlin's liabilities "of any kind or nature."

Otter Tail Technologies says it expects to hire more than 100 employees and has already extended offers to more than 130 residents of White Bear Township and nearby communities.

