WATCH: Vehicle explodes on side of highway near Otsego

OTSEGO, Minn. — There was a close call on a busy highway in the northwest metro Saturday night.

Traffic cameras captured an explosion coming from a car fire with dozens of drivers just feet away. It happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Otsego around 5 p.m.

MnDOT

Officials say everyone made it out and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

