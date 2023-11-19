WATCH: Vehicle explodes on side of highway near Otsego

Watch CBS News
OTSEGO, Minn. — There was a close call on a busy highway in the northwest metro Saturday night.  

Traffic cameras captured an explosion coming from a car fire with dozens of drivers just feet away. It happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Otsego around 5 p.m.

Officials say everyone made it out and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

