Only minor injuries after an LRT train derails near 5th and Hennepin

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people have suffered minor injuries after an LRT train derailment in downtown Minneapolis. 

Metro Transit says that a concrete object was on the tracks causing the train to derail around 8:30 this evening. 

The three people who were injured did not need to be taken to the hospital. Buses are currently transporting passengers while Metro Transit works to get the train up and running. 

For updates on service, you can check Metro Transit's social media page here.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 10:17 PM CST

