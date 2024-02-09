WATCH: Owatonna fire department rescues deer that fell through ice

OWATONNA, Minn. — The Owatonna Fire Department helped rescue a deer that fell through the ice.

Video of the rescue shows the deer struggling to keep afloat in the cold water. A firefighter in a yellow rescue suit then goes out into the lake to help get the deer back on the ice.

In the video, the deer lays on the ice to recover, and the firefighter encourages it to get back on land. The fire department says the deer eventually went back into the wild.

Owatonna Fire Department

The fire department says the suit the firefighter wore is completely waterproof, with a watertight hood, gloves, and attached boots. The suit is also insulated, which helps keep the firefighter safe for long periods of time.

Due to the warmer winter, multiple Minnesota agencies have issued thin ice warnings or vehicle bans on lakes. Winter lake events in and around the Twin Cities have been cancelled — from the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships to the Lake Harriet Art Shanties.

Officials encourage parents to help keep their kids safe when around the ice. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it's good to have a throw rope, a foam life jacket, and a whistle on hand when going out, even on smaller bodies of water.

Though this winter has been unusually warm, it's not the warmest on record — at least not yet. That dubious honor belongs to the 1877-1878 season, when the Twin Cities averaged 29 degrees between December and February, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.