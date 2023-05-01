Watch: Onlookers jump out of cars to help during Maple Grove accident aftermath

Drivers jump into action after crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A crash on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove Saturday led to a traffic backup and a lot of other drivers jumping into action.

A traffic camera caught two vehicles that appeared to be involved in the crash.

MnDOT

More than a dozen people ended up jumping out of their cars and coming to the aid of those in the crash before first responders arrived.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the drivers involved are expected to survive.

The crash slowed up traffic in both directions for a significant amount of time Saturday.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.

I-94 was the scene of another Good Samaritan rescue effort two summers ago. It happened in July 2021, just south of downtown St. Paul near Interstate 94 and Lexington Parkway. Bystanders said they were afraid to wait for first responders to get there, so someone got a crow bar to get to the driver.

"Jumped over, had to bust the window, guy hit a pole and he was unconscious," bystander Martin Smith said. "Pretty much was talking to him, making sure he was staying alive."