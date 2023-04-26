Watch CBS News
Video: Man fights trooper on I-35 before crash and arrest in Lakeville

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A traffic stop took a troubling turn Tuesday afternoon in the south metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper pulled over a driver just before 2 p.m. on Interstate 35 north of Faribault. When the trooper tried to arrest the 29-year-old man from St. Paul, the man fought back. Despite being tased by the trooper, the man eventually got back inside his car and sped away.  

The trooper gave chase, and minutes later the man drove up an embankment and into a fence in Lakeville. He then fled on foot, but was soon tackled and arrested by troopers under an overpass.

The state patrol says no one was hurt, and the man had marijuana and a handgun inside his car. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

April 25, 2023

