Greater Minnesota News

As fire burns at Hastings Creamery building, residents told to take precautions

By Pauleen Le

Firefighters continue hourslong battle with blaze at Hastings Creamery building
HASTINGS, Minn. — A fire tore through the Hastings Creamery building overnight.

Residents were told to stay indoors during the worst of the fire, which started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, but have since been cleared to leave their homes. The Hastings Fire Department said some anhydrous ammonia leaked as a result of the fire, but it has since dissipated.

Thursday morning,officials said residents should keep their HVAC systems off due to residual smoke in the area.

"I would say for the time being right now they should still keep their HVACs off, keep their windows closed," Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend said. "But as they can tolerate it, they're OK to do it. But everyone has different needs so as they can tolerate it they're welcome to do what they want to do."

A stretch of northbound Highway 61 is still closed Thursday morning due to the fire.

The creamery ceased operations last month. In June, the business lost access to city sewer service after violating its wastewater permit.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 5:19 AM

