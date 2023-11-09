WATCH: Moon and Venus visible in morning sky
MINNEAPOLIS — Venus and the waning crescent moon briefly met in the morning sky Thursday.
WCCO photographer captured the celestial bodies together. Watch in the video above.
Venus actually briefly passed behind the moon Thursday morning, though it wasn't visible from the United States. Called a lunar occultation, this is the second time its occurred this year. The previous one also couldn't be seen from the United States.
WCCO viewer Matthew Borchert also captured this incredible photograph of the event:
