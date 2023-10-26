What's the story behind the Hunter's Moon? And when can you see it?

MINNEAPOLIS — Peeking between the clouds at night over the weekend will be a full moon -- the Hunter's Moon.

The name dates all the way back to the 1700s due to the increase in hunting during this time of year. But does the moon really impact hunting and how the animals behave?

"There are some strong held beliefs about that," said hunter and Minnesota DNR Big Game Program Coordinator Todd Froberg.

"I blame it a little bit. Maybe use it as an excuse whether it's a reason to sleep in or reason to blame I didn't get one or see one that year," Will DeGidio said.

However, Froberg said the science doesn't entirely back that theory.

"It does kind of dictate when the deer move, or if they move during the day or change movement patterns," he explained. "The main thing that determines the rut is the photo period, so the timing of the day or the day length."

"Every deer I've got has been at dusk or dawn. It's the first half hour you can shoot, or the last half hour you can shoot. Those are the critical times you're going to see them," DeGidio said.

Regardless of the weather or moon phase, if you'll be out this season, Froberg recommended having a plan for your hunt and focus on your safety.

"Using those safety measures is definitely important because just as important as a harvest is getting home safe," Froberg said.

In addition to being known as the Hunter's Moon, sometimes it's also called the Harvest Moon, Falling Leaves Moon, or Blood Moon.