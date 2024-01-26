Watch Live: Trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, continues

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Friday morning with the second day of testimony.

Edward Wagrowski of the U.S. Secret Service testified Friday morning. Wagrowski is a former detective with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and a computer crimes specialist. He conducted a forensic pull of the seven phones that were collected from the shooter and Jennifer and James Crumbley.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense delivered opening statements and called four witnesses to the stand. Those witnesses included Molly Darnell, the teacher who made eye contact with the shooter before he fired shots at her, as well as Kristy Gibson-Marshall, an Oxford assistant principal who encountered Tate Myre after he was shot.

The manager of a store where James Crumbley purchased the gun that was used in the shooting spoke, as did Special Agent Brett Brandon of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith began her opening statements by referring to Taylor Swift's song "Bad Blood" and said, "Band-Aids don't stop bullet holes."

She claimed that the prosecution was trying to solve the problem with a Band-Aid to make the community feel better.

In addition, the defense argued that Jennifer Crumbley had no way of knowing the shooting would happen and claimed that school officials allowed her son to stay at school the day of the shooting.

The prosecution is expected to call 20-25 people to testify over the next two weeks of the trial.

Jury selection concluded Wednesday with a 17-person jury comprised of 10 women and seven men.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured several other people in the November 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of buying the gun for their son that was used the day of the shooting and not getting him the necessary help.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage beginning at 9 a.m.

