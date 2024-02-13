WATCH: Box truck tips after avoiding crash on Highway 55 in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Traffic cameras captured a box truck driver swerving and tipping their vehicle to avoid a crash in Golden Valley Tuesday morning.

The near-crash happened on Highway 55. Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a driver pulling into the intersection, then stopping suddenly to avoid hitting another vehicle.

A few seconds later, the box truck enters the intersection and the driver swerves to avoid a crash. The truck tips as it exits the intersection. The other driver then backs their vehicle out of the intersection.

No one was hurt in the crash, MnDOT said.

