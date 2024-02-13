Watch CBS News
WATCH: Box truck tips after avoiding crash on Highway 55 in Golden Valley

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Traffic cameras captured a box truck driver swerving and tipping their vehicle to avoid a crash in Golden Valley Tuesday morning.

The near-crash happened on Highway 55. Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a driver pulling into the intersection, then stopping suddenly to avoid hitting another vehicle.

A few seconds later, the box truck enters the intersection and the driver swerves to avoid a crash. The truck tips as it exits the intersection. The other driver then backs their vehicle out of the intersection.

No one was hurt in the crash, MnDOT said.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 9:30 AM CST

