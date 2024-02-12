5 teenagers injured in head-on crash in Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Five teenagers were injured in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon south of the metro.

The Faribault Police Department says officers were alerted to a crash on the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southwest around 1:40 p.m. Several 911 callers reported that a driver had been trapped inside his vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles, a 2006 Chevy Silverado and a 2002 Ford F-150, had collided head-on.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Chevy had to be extricated from the vehicle. Police say he suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

There were three passengers in the Chevy at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. She was also airlifted to the hospital. Two 15-year-old boys were injured — one's injuries are serious and the other's are minor, according to the crash report. They were both taken to Allina Health Medical Center in Faribault via ambulance.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

Police say driver impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.