Washington County deputy reunited with man he saved from burning car

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — At a Minnesota State Patrol Awards Ceremony Thursday honoring officers going above and beyond, Tom Roberts recalls, at least, the little fragments he can remember, of what happened one June night.

Roberts was working his usual overnight delivery route between St. Paul and Eau Claire for FedEx.

"It happened fast, that's all I remember is headlights coming at me," said Roberts. "I asked somebody what happened and they told me that I was hit head-on."

Roberts' truck was hit by a drunk driver, before bursting into flames. The other driver died in the crash.

While Roberts was out of work for five months, recovering from whiplash, a broken sternum and broken ribs, he was able to return to work in November and knows if it wasn't for a Washington County deputy in the right place at the right time, he wouldn't be standing here now.

"According to him, I was less than 30 seconds from being cremated alive. If he wasn't there to pull me out, I would have been out cold and burning up in my truck," said Roberts.

While Roberts has spoken to Deputy Chris Majeski on the phone, he's never thanked him in person — until now.

"It was really good to see him again," said Majeski.

While the deputy is receiving his third award for his acts, Roberts is receiving one too, for wearing his safety belt.

"My guardian angel, l thank God, you know," said Roberts.