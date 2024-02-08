Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out in home across from St. Paul's Murray Middle School

By Stephen Swanson

Crews battle fire at St. Paul home
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews fought a house fire overnight in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Firefighters were called just before midnight to the home across from Murray Middle School on Buford Avenue, just a few blocks west of the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene and a WCCO crew saw a man taken away by ambulance. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner was also called.  

Crime scene tape surrounds the house as of early Thursday morning and near the middle school's entrance.

It is not clear whether anyone else was hurt, or if the fire will affect the start of classes at Murray Middle School.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:20 AM CST

