Here comes the sun: Warmer temps mean the start of spring sporting

MONTGOMERY, Minn. -- So far, our spring has acted more like winter, leaving us with snow cover in many parts of the state -- and that's impacted sports and business.

"Any day lost is a day lost, you know. You don't make it up," said Greg McKush.

At his Beatles-themed golf course in Montgomery, McKush has had the song "Here Comes the Sun" stuck in his head. Sun without wind and snow would be even better.

There's little doubt business is behind schedule. Last year, McKush's course was open by March 16, and the year before it was March 7.

"I really haven't seen this kind of snow. April Fool's wasn't really that funny to me," McKush said.

Master's week is when golfers really want to get out. And with 60's and even 70's in the forecast, there's hope. If Mother Nature does her job, McKush says golfers could at least be walking his course by early next week. Even if they can't drive carts yet.

That would be good news for Dan Haertl, too.

"The first day of practice was shoveling snow," he said.

Haertl is head coach for the Centennial boys tennis team. Instead of working on forehands and backhands, they've been working on their shoveling skills, using wheelbarrows to remove snow.

"It's actually eight tennis courts total. I don't know how many driveways that equivocates, but it's so many," Haertl said.

Nine inches of snow on Saturday set them way back. They've had to postpone two matches so far, and potentially more next week. Like McKush, Haertl doesn't remember a spring like this in his 36 years of coaching.

"Kudos to our kids and I'm assuming other teams are like them, because they have great attitudes. Who wants to come to practice to shovel? Nobody," he said.

On average, most years golf courses are open by the end of March in most parts of Minnesota.