Warm weather brings out ticks in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Ticks have become more active in Minnesota thanks to recent warm weather.

Peak tick season is typically from May until July in the state.

"It really did happen overnight," said Jonathan Oliver, an assistant professor in environmental health sciences at the University of Minnesota.

Oliver says deer ticks can transmit seven different diseases in Minnesota, with the most common being Lyme disease.

"If you develop any kind of rash you should see your doctor. If you develop flu-like symptoms within the next 30 days you should also talk to your doctor about it and mention that you had a tick," he said.

To avoid a tick bite, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends walking in the center of trails, wearing light-colored clothing so ticks are more visible, tuck pants into socks, use insect repellent and complete a body check once inside.

CBS

"A bug embedded in your back, that's absolutely terrifying!" Marcia Sweet said.

Sweet learned the importance of tick checks after her dog contracted Lyme disease from a bite several years ago.

"After that it was something that we became very aware of whenever we took him out," she said.

"We've got kids and grandkids and they're out a lot, and so we try to get them to wear hats and use repellent as best we can," said St. Paul resident Allen Lovejoy.

Ticks need at least 24 hours to transmit disease, so removing them quickly and safely is important.

"We recommend that you don't use anything like a match or smothering the tick with Vaseline. Instead, to remove a tick, use tweezers and grab its mouth parts as close to the skin as possible and just pull it directly off," Oliver said.

Once the tick is removed, place it in alcohol, a sealed bag or container, wrap it in tape or flush it down the toilet.