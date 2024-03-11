Want to learn how to make maple syrup?

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — March in Minnesota usually means it's maple tapping season.

The process is weather dependent and can start as early as January or as late as May, but ideal conditions include warm daytime temperatures around 40 degrees with below freezing temperatures overnight.

Baker Outdoor Learning Center in Medina offers opportunities for kids and families to learn about the process of maple syruping, from the art of tapping maple trees in the sugar bush to boiling sap into syrup. The center has a number of events in March.

Registration is required for most and costs $6 per person.

