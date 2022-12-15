Wanna stay on Santa's "nice" list? Try these holiday mocktails

MINNEAPOLIS -- 'Tis the season to party, and many spend this time of year sampling nogs and sundry cocktails. But what if you're not drinking?

WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh traveled to Travail in Robbinsdale to get a look at some creative spirit-free cocktails.

Bar manager Whitney Evans says the demand for mocktails is actually bubbling up.

"It used to be you would get five a night, whereas now we have 20 people coming in saying they're not drinking," she said.

She admits that the mocktails of the past have fallen flat.

"Even five years ago, you would just get a mixed glass of juice or just get soda," she said. "Now the options have really blossomed."

Watch the video above to see some of the imaginative and seasonal concoctions available to those spending the holidays, or beyond, dry.

Travail says they used to have to special order things like non-alcoholic gin, and now their regular suppliers have it. You can find it in local liquor stores; there are whole sections now with options galore.