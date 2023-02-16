Walz visits Norway to commemorate historic 50-year troop exchange

MINNEAPOLIS -- All last week, our Reg Chapman and photojournalst Tom Aviles brought us stories from Norway with the Minnesota National Guard in honor of 50 years of training together.

Now Gov. Tim Walz is in Norway to help recognize the partnership with the Norwegian Home Guard.

The shared commitment to alliance and defense is now official, solidified by this state partnership signing ceremony.

"It's great to see a world that feels a bit chaotic to see something so solid and so long still be in place," Walz said. "I think what Minnesotans know and Norwegians know is that friends and allies stick together as we train together. We share our values together. It's great in the good times but we also know when times get tough we are there for one another."

A handshake between Norway's Inspector General and Minnesota's Chief of National Guard started an exchange program that pre-dates the department of defense's state partnership program.

"We will build on what they have actually built on the cultural bonds, the shared values, and the results have been very much strong relationships and at the most core of it, the trust between us," said Maj. General Elisabeth Gifstad Michelsen, Chief of the Norway Home Guard.

That trust was evident during the US Reciprocal Troop Exchange or NOREX. Chapman and Aviles went along to Norway with Minnesota troops as they learned how to survive and thrive in extreme conditions.

From survival training in the mountains, to escaping after falling into open water, this exchange is the heart and soul of this partnership.

"There is probably going to be some more depth and breath to the relationship with Norway," said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke with Adjutant General Minnesota.

They shared techniques, tactics and lesson learned, the glue that holds this relationship together.

On this historic day, the focus is taking this military and economic partnership to the next level.

The Department of Defense pairs the National Guard of a state with a partner nation's military forces and agencies responsible for emergency and disaster response.