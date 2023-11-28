Walter Hill, 59, charged in shooting death of 60-year-old Donald Edmondson

MINNEAPOLIS — A 59-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man that happened last Friday at a north Minneapolis apartment building.

Minneapolis police say officers were called just before 3 p.m. that day to the building off West Broadway and North 27th avenues to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Charging documents indicate that the victim appeared to have been shot in the chest, and was discovered lying face down in a pool of his own blood, not breathing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 60-year-old Donald Edmondson.

A witness on the scene told officers that they saw another resident of the apartment building, 59-year-old Walter Hill, shoot Edmondson, and another witness told investigators that there had been an ongoing dispute between the two men. The charges note officers had responded to a previous call to the apartment complex, during which Hill allegedly told officers he believed his neighbors were breaking into his apartment through a crawlspace. The charges indicate that there was damage noted to the ceiling above the living room window.

Surveillance video showed Hill walking up to Edmondson's apartment that afternoon, and pulling what appears to have been a gun from his pocket and pointing it toward the victim's apartment door.

Police apprehended Hill shortly after the shooting, and according to the criminal complaint, he told them, "You have the right guy."

Hill is charged with second-degree unpremeditated murder, which carries with it a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison upon conviction.