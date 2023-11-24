Watch CBS News
Crime

Donald Edmondson, 60, fatally shot inside his north Minneapolis apartment

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A Man dies after a shooting in North Minneapolis
A Man dies after a shooting in North Minneapolis 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man died Friday afternoon after a shooting at a north Minneapolis apartment building.  

Minneapolis police say officers were called just before 3 p.m. to the building off West Broadway and North 27th avenues to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

MORE: Missing Goodhue County man found dead on his Red Wing property

The victim was identified Monday as Donald Edmondson, who lived in the building. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says his official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made, but police say they don't believe the public is in danger.

NOTE: This story was originally published on Nov. 24, 2023, and has been updated with the victim's name and cause of death.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 6:38 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.