Donald Edmondson, 60, fatally shot inside his north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man died Friday afternoon after a shooting at a north Minneapolis apartment building.

Minneapolis police say officers were called just before 3 p.m. to the building off West Broadway and North 27th avenues to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The victim was identified Monday as Donald Edmondson, who lived in the building. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says his official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made, but police say they don't believe the public is in danger.

NOTE: This story was originally published on Nov. 24, 2023, and has been updated with the victim's name and cause of death.