Greater Minnesota News

Walter Brown sentenced for illegally taking 2-year-old child, firing at officer before lengthy standoff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 15, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 15, 2024 03:32

MANKATO, Minn. — A 30-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 19 months in prison for illegally taking his 2-year-old child and getting into a standoff with authorities in Mankato.

According to court documents, Walter Brown showed up to the apartment of the mother of his three children on March 24, and took a 2-year-old with him. The woman had a domestic abuse no-contact order filed against him.

Weeks later, on April 18, investigators found Brown in Mankato, but he fled from authorities. While fleeing, he fired a pistol in the direction of an officer. He then went to an apartment on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive, where a standoff was "safely resolved" after several days.

The 2-year-old was inside the home, safe.

Brown was charged with violating a no-contact order and refusing to return a minor child to their mother. He also was charged with two counts of assault. He pleaded guilty in October.

Brown has credit for 9 months of time he has already served.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 3:50 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.