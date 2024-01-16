Walter Brown sentenced for illegally taking 2-year-old child, firing at officer before lengthy standoff

MANKATO, Minn. — A 30-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 19 months in prison for illegally taking his 2-year-old child and getting into a standoff with authorities in Mankato.

According to court documents, Walter Brown showed up to the apartment of the mother of his three children on March 24, and took a 2-year-old with him. The woman had a domestic abuse no-contact order filed against him.

Weeks later, on April 18, investigators found Brown in Mankato, but he fled from authorities. While fleeing, he fired a pistol in the direction of an officer. He then went to an apartment on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive, where a standoff was "safely resolved" after several days.

The 2-year-old was inside the home, safe.

Brown was charged with violating a no-contact order and refusing to return a minor child to their mother. He also was charged with two counts of assault. He pleaded guilty in October.

Brown has credit for 9 months of time he has already served.