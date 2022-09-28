Waiting, anticipating, stressing: Minnesotans with Florida ties brace for Hurricane Ian

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Steve Peters sits on the couch in his Faribault home along Circle Lake, anxiously watching television.

"I've been glued to the weather station," Peters said. "Watching that and the updates, and they're very scary."

Peters main concern – his home in Fort Myers, a place he and his family have owned as a winter retreat for the past several years. On the opposite side of the state, his daughter braces for the worst.

"We've never seen anything like this on either side since we've been there," Peters said. "My biggest concern is that we'll have no place to go to. That these homes could be leveled."

Friends in Florida have helped Peters take care of patio furniture and other preparations. Still, he's worried his home, which is just shy of 9 feet above sea level, could be lost.

"This is our haven, this is where we get away, and there may not be a house to go back to. There may not be a roof on the house," he said.

While he watches coverage from 1,500 miles away, others with Minnesota ties are face to face with the storm. Amber and Adam Hlavac moved to Fort Myers from Apple Valley just four months ago. By Wednesday afternoon, they were awaiting the arrival of their first hurricane.

"I would have loved to have gone back to Minnesota [laughs], got out of here, honestly!" Adam Hlavac said. "We thought about maybe just driving up to Tennessee or something, but we decided to hunker down."

"He was the first one to say we should go," Amber said. "Then it got to a point we couldn't leave anymore."

The Hlavac family says they're prepared, with a bathtub full of water and other supplies on deck.

"It's been a lot of waiting, anticipating and prepping," Amber Hlavac said. "And stressing, a lot of stressing.

