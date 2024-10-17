Voting machines tested in Blaine as Election Day grows closer

BLAINE, Minn. — As absentee voters cast their paper ballots at Blaine City Hall, just upstairs, election workers are testing the machines, as required by state law within 14 days of an election.

"Every single locality in Minnesota that uses and owns elections equipment has to do this. They have to. In a pre-noticed, public meeting for all to see," Secretary of State Steve Simon said.

Year-round election workers join seasonal election judges representing both parties to complete a public accuracy test, which tries to trick the equipment through a series of tests.

"They will crease or fold the ballots, they'll put stray marks on the ballot, they will over vote, they will under vote. All in an effort to see if the equipment performs as it should and as people expect," Simon said.

Leslie Larson, a candidate for Blaine City Council, took her kids to see the process.

"I think it's great when you get to see everything hands-on and having all these people showing us how it works. It's good to see that," she said.

As of Thursday, the state has accepted almost 338,000 absentee ballots, more than double the amount of than this time in 2016 - the last pre-COVID election.

Simon says the state hired enough election workers to ensure a smooth election, while also adding new state laws have expanded access and increases protections for voters and poll workers.

"I'm here today to get out the truth. That Minnesota's elections are free, fair, secure and accurate," Simon said.

Simon also said that anyone who wants to challenge the results of the election has a right to do so. However, he also noted that unity and acceptance should be of utmost importance.

"When the last court has issued its last ruling, we are done. As Americans, as Minnesotans. And we gotta come around together and accept the election results. If and especially if its not a result we'd like to see," he said.