Volunteers prepare Elk River's annual Community Christmas Dinner

ELK RIVER, Minn. — An annual holiday tradition returns to Elk River for a 36th year on Christmas Day.

The Elk River Community Christmas Dinner will take place Christmas morning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion at 525 Railroad Drive.

The free Christmas dinner is served by the Elk River Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and is open to anyone.

The meal includes chicken, turkey and ham with plenty of sides, including green beans, corn, sweet potato and more.

For those who cannot physically go to the American Legion for the meal, rides and deliveries are available by calling Roger or Irene at 763-441-4457 or Mike at 612-940-5719.

The annual celebration serves more that 1,000 meals each year.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can head over to the Elk River American Legion and help out.