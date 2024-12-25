Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers prepare Elk River's annual Community Christmas Dinner

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Elk River American Legion volunteers prepare free community meal
Elk River American Legion volunteers prepare free community meal 02:43

ELK RIVER, Minn. — An annual holiday tradition returns to Elk River for a 36th year on Christmas Day. 

The Elk River Community Christmas Dinner will take place Christmas morning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion at 525 Railroad Drive.

The free Christmas dinner is served by the Elk River Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and is open to anyone. 

Elk River's Community Christmas Dinner returns for 36th year 03:28

The meal includes chicken, turkey and ham with plenty of sides, including green beans, corn, sweet potato and more. 

For those who cannot physically go to the American Legion for the meal, rides and deliveries are available by calling Roger or Irene at 763-441-4457 or Mike at 612-940-5719.

Elk River's American Legion volunteers serve community on Christmas Day 03:13

The annual celebration serves more that 1,000 meals each year.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can head over to the Elk River American Legion and help out. 

Volunteers work to get Elk River's annual Christmas Dinner ready 03:12
Pauleen Le
pauleen-le.png

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.