Volunteers metro-wide pitch in to help out on Xcel Energy's 13th Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service is here, with plenty of chances to volunteer

MINNEAPOLIS — Volunteers from WCCO, Xcel Energy and throughout the Twin Cities came together today in Northeast Minneapolis. They met for Xcel's annual Day of Service, a chance for people to help others in need.

"We'll see the end result once we tie the knots," volunteer Karen Martin said.

Martin is one of 150 volunteers who spent a gorgeous Friday afternoon in Northeast Minneapolis. Outside Bauhaus Brew Labs, teams put together snack packs. Inside, tie blankets were the project of choice.

"I love volunteering for the community. And this is the perfect day for me to do it with the Day of Service," Martin said.

It's the 13th year Xcel has done this, and it's one of 60 projects they do annually.

"This is my fifth year volunteering on Day of Service and I've brought my husband in years past. My sister and I are volunteering tomorrow. And it's really a family-oriented day," Xcel Energy's Paget Pengelly said.

When it's all said and done, the tie blankets and snack packs will be given to three different nonprofit groups in Minneapolis.

"This is our fourth season you will, of volunteering," volunteer Walt Perale said.

He and his wife, Suzi Perale, drove to Northeast Minneapolis from Forest Lake. On this #Top10WxDay, they don't mind sitting inside if it means giving back.

"I love to give back. It's a great opportunity to come. Do something for non-profits. It's already set up for us. It's a wonderful experience. You meet new people. You get to give, and it just feels good for everybody," Suzi Perale said.

The Day of Service at Bauhaus Brew Labs was schedued from noon to 3 p.m.