Man dies while trying to rescue estranged wife and her son from river in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing relatives from a New Hampshire river in the third such death in the state in less than a week, officials said.

A mother and her son became stuck around midday Sunday in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The woman's estranged husband, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, went in to help and also got caught in the current, investigators said.

The mother and her 19-year-old son reached shore safely, but bystanders had to bring Parr to the riverbank, CBS Boston reported. He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts at the scene.

Parr's effort to rescue someone in trouble was typical of him, his mother, Becca Parr, said Monday.

"From the day he was born, he was so selfless,'' she said. "I know he didn't think for a moment, 'I could die,' he just did what he could. He was a loving soul, kind-hearted and never put himself first."

Becca Parr said Vincent was at the river with the woman, who he was married to but had since separated from, and her three children, CBS Boston reported.

"It was supposed to be a fun day," she said.

Parr's death remains under investigation, and the State Police Marine Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward, authorities said.

The group had been enjoying the water for hours until the "freak incident" killed the "heroic father," Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian told WMUR 9.

Parr's death marked the third drowning in New Hampshire in a week, CBS Boston reported.

Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Massachusetts, drowned Tuesday while trying to rescue her 10-year-old son, who had fallen into a swift current while visiting Franconia Falls.

The deaths of Parr and Bagley occurred about 20 miles apart in the White Mountain National Forest.

A man died in Canterbury Friday after his canoe capsized. His fiancée survived.