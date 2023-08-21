Watch CBS News
Lawrence father Vincent Parr dies trying to save mother and child in New Hampshire river

By WBZ-News Staff

ALBANY, N.H. - A father from Massachusetts drowned trying to save a mother and her child in New Hampshire.

State Police say 37-year-old Vincent Parr of Lawrence jumped into the Swift River in Albany, N.H. around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to help the mother and child who were stuck.

Investigators said Parr ended up stuck himself. The mother and child made it to shore while bystanders pulled Parr out and started CPR, but he died.

The drowning came five days after a mother from Lynn died trying to saver her 10-year-old son in Franconia Falls, New Hampshire.

This is now the third drowning in New Hampshire in a week.

A man died in Canterbury Friday after his canoe capsized. His fiancée survived. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 6:40 AM

