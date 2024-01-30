Bar patron hurt after man fires gun into Ras' On Main in western Wisconsin, police say

HAMMOND, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and several other law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who fired several rounds inside a western Wisconsin bar early Tuesday morning, injuring one customer.

Village of Hammond police say officers were called just before 1 a.m. to Ras' on Main, which is about 30 miles east of Stillwater, Minnesota.

The 911 caller said a man was kicked out of the bar after an "altercation," and then he "fired several handgun rounds through the front window," according to police.

The shooter fled before officers arrived and is still on the run and armed, police say. The customer who was shot suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting and the suspect is urged to call police at 715-796-2343, or email vohpolice@hammondwi.org.

