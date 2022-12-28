Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. designated to return following mid-season injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings could get another offensive weapon back in time for the playoffs.

On Wednesday, the team announced Irv Smith Jr. returned to practice. The 24-year-old has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in eighth game of the season.

"Minnesota designating Smith to return opens a 21-day window in which he may participate in all team activities without counting against the 53-man roster. He may be activated at any point during those three weeks, at which point he would be eligible to play in the Vikings remaining games, including the postseason," the team said.

The promising but injury-plagued tight end missed all last season with a meniscus injury and later required thumb surgery.

The Vikings made a big move following Smith's injury this season, acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson from NFC North division rival Detroit Lions. Hockenson has been putting up great numbers, including setting a franchise record for catches (13) in the team's win over the New York Giants.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell has previously said that Smith is a "major part" of the offense and it'll be a bonus when he returns, due to the addition of Hockenson.

Also on Wednesday, the Vikings activated running back Ty Chandler from injured reserve.